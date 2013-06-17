版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as investors eye Fed meeting

TORONTO, June 17 Canada's main stock index
opened higher on Monday, helped by gains in all major sectors,
as investors focused on an upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve policy
meeting which could reveal clues about the direction of its
stimulus program.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 96.92 points, or 0.80 percent, at 12,284.28
shortly after the open.
