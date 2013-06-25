版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 6月 25日 星期二

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher after central bank comments

TORONTO, June 25 Canada's main stock index
opened higher on Tuesday, with gains in all sectors, helped by
comments from major central banks aimed at calming investor
fears about liquidity and monetary policy.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 67.96 points, or 0.57 percent, at 11,904.82
shortly after the open.

