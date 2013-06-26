CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as golds offset gains in banks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as mining, energy stocks advance
TORONTO, April 4 Canada's main stock index advanced on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors.
TORONTO, June 26 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday as gold-mining stocks slumped following a tumbling bullion price, more than offsetting gains in the financial and energy sectors after U.S. data helped calm stimulus fears. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 36.85 points, or 0.31 percent, at 11,968.57 shortly after the open.
TORONTO, April 4 Canada's main stock index advanced on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors.
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors, offsetting a decline in the financial sector. At 9:40 am ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.62 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,594.02. Of the index's 10 main groups, six were in positive territory. (Reporting by John Tilak)
April 4 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after recent losses, while investors awaited a weekly report on U.S. oil inventory.