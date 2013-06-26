版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 6月 26日 星期三 21:39 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as golds offset gains in banks

TORONTO, June 26 Canada's main stock index
opened lower on Wednesday as gold-mining stocks slumped
following a tumbling bullion price, more than offsetting gains
in the financial and energy sectors after U.S. data helped calm
stimulus fears.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 36.85 points, or 0.31 percent, at 11,968.57
shortly after the open.

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐