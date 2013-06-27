版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 6月 27日 星期四 21:34 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as U.S. data fuels broad gains

TORONTO, June 27 Canada's main stock index
opened higher on Thursday, helped by gains across most major
sectors, after healthy U.S. economic data lifted investor
sentiment.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 51.17 points, or 0.43 percent, 12,003.07
shortly after the open.
