2013年 8月 12日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as gold miners, BlackBerry drive gains

TORONTO, Aug 12 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Monday, lifted by gains in shares of gold producers
and a jump in shares of BlackBerry after the smartphone
maker said it was exploring strategic alternatives.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 12.69 points, or 0.10 percent, at 12,555.09
shortly after the open.
