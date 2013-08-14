版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 8月 14日 星期三 21:35 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as oil prices weigh on energy shares

TORONTO, Aug 14 Canada's main stock index opened
lower on Wednesday as a drop in the price of oil hit shares of
energy companies, offsetting strong economic data from the euro
zone.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 12.10 points, or 0.10 percent, at 12,630.09
shortly after the open.
