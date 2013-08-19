版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 8月 19日 星期一 21:37 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as Fed worries weigh

TORONTO, Aug 19 Canada's main stock index fell
on Monday, led lower by declines in financial and energy shares,
as concerns about when the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin
exiting its stimulus program hurt market sentiment.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 30.12 points, or 0.24 percent, at 12,706.80
shortly after the open.

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐