CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as Fed worries weigh

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate higher start
March 28 Canada's main stock index futures were trading modestly higher on Tuesday as investors looked past President Donald Trump's setback on healthcare reform to his planned stimulus policies.
TORONTO, Aug 19 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, led lower by declines in financial and energy shares, as concerns about when the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin exiting its stimulus program hurt market sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 30.12 points, or 0.24 percent, at 12,706.80 shortly after the open.
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups rise (Updates prices to close)
TORONTO, March 27 Canada's main stock index advanced on Monday as strength in gold-mining shares amid heightened demand for safe-haven assets like precious metals helped offset a slight decline in the energy sector.