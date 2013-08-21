版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 8月 21日 星期三 21:37 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as Fed minutes in focus

TORONTO, Aug 21 Canada's main stock index opened
lower on Wednesday as nervous investors looked to scan minutes
from a Federal Reserve meeting to see when the U.S. central bank
might begin unwinding its stimulus measures.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 24.27 points, or 0.19 percent, at 12,645.84.
Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.

