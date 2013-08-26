版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 8月 26日 星期一 21:42 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX reaches three-month high as Potash, Agrium gain

TORONTO, Aug 26 Canada's main stock index rose
on Monday to its highest in more than three months as gains in
Potash Corp and Agrium Inc helped offset
negative sentiment following sluggish U.S. economic data and
political volatility in Italy. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 39.58 points, or 0.31 percent, at 12,801.88
shortly after the open.

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐