CANADA STOCKS-TSX reaches three-month high as Potash, Agrium gain

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures dip as oil slips; GDP data eyed
March 31 Canadian stock futures fell on Friday ahead of GDP data for January, which is expected to show that the economy grew at a similar pace compared to a month earlier.
TORONTO, Aug 26 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday to its highest in more than three months as gains in Potash Corp and Agrium Inc helped offset negative sentiment following sluggish U.S. economic data and political volatility in Italy. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 39.58 points, or 0.31 percent, at 12,801.88 shortly after the open.
March 31 Canadian stock futures fell on Friday ahead of GDP data for January, which is expected to show that the economy grew at a similar pace compared to a month earlier.
* TSX closes down 78.87 points, or 0.50 percent, at 15,578.76
TORONTO, March 30 Canada's main stock index pulled back from a one-month high on Thursday as deal-related news pressured shares of Cenovus Energy Inc and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.