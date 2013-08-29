版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 8月 29日 星期四 21:40 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as bank earnings provide lift

TORONTO, Aug 29 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Thursday, boosted by bullish quarterly results from
three of the country's biggest banks and strong economic data
from the United States.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 21.21 points, or 0.17 percent, at 12,628.43
shortly after the open.
