2013年 9月 9日 星期一 21:39 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as China data boosts materials

TORONTO, Sept 9 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Monday after positive Chinese economic data eased some
concerns about growth in the region and lifted shares of
commodity producers, offsetting worries about Syria.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 30.12 points, or 0.23 percent, at 12,851.04
shortly after the open.

