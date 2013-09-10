CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as commodities drop on easing Syria fears

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as mining, energy stocks advance
TORONTO, April 4 Canada's main stock index advanced on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors.
TORONTO, Sept 10 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday as commodity prices dropped after concerns of a military strike against Syria eased, weighing on shares of materials and energy companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.71 points, or 0.09 percent, at 12,842.93 shortly after the open.
TORONTO, April 4 Canada's main stock index advanced on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors.
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors, offsetting a decline in the financial sector. At 9:40 am ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.62 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,594.02. Of the index's 10 main groups, six were in positive territory. (Reporting by John Tilak)
April 4 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after recent losses, while investors awaited a weekly report on U.S. oil inventory.