2013年 9月 10日 星期二 21:37 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as commodities drop on easing Syria fears

TORONTO, Sept 10 Canada's main stock index
opened lower on Tuesday as commodity prices dropped after
concerns of a military strike against Syria eased, weighing on
shares of materials and energy companies.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 11.71 points, or 0.09 percent, at 12,842.93
shortly after the open.

