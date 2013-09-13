版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as banks, energy stocks gain

TORONTO, Sept 13 Canada's main stock index
opened slightly higher on Friday, helped by gains in heavyweight
banking and energy stocks after the market hit a one-week low on
Thursday.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 31.60 points, or 0.25 percent, at 12,732.65
shortly after the open.

