CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as bank, energy shares offset weaker golds

TORONTO, Sept 20 Canada's main stock index
climbed on Friday as gains in the financial and energy sectors
offset weakness in gold-mining shares, which followed the
bullion price lower.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 15.34 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,942.12
shortly after the open.
