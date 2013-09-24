版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 9月 24日 星期二 21:38 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on Fed concerns; resource stocks fall

TORONTO, Sept 24 Canada's main stock index
opened lower on Tuesday as worries about the U.S. Federal
Reserve's monetary policy weighed on shares of natural resource
companies, offsetting gains in the telecoms and financial
sectors.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 16.28 points, or 0.13 percent, at 12,794.90
shortly after the open.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐