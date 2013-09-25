版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as miners, banks lead

TORONTO, Sept 25 Canada's main stock index
opened higher on Wednesday, led by gains in the materials and
financial sectors, as investors mulled over budget talks in
Washington and the future of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary
policy.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 20.88 points, or 0.16 percent, at 12,869.77
shortly after the open.
