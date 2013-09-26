版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on U.S. data, BlackBerry weakens

TORONTO, Sept 26 Canada's main stock index
opened higher on Thursday as positive U.S. economic data helped
boost most major sectors, offseting a further decline in shares
of BlackBerry Ltd.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 26.27 points, or 0.20 percent, at 12,862.98
shortly after the open.

