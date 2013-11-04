版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 11月 4日 星期一 22:39 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as Fed hopes offset BlackBerry plunge

TORONTO, Nov 4 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Monday after expectations that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will delay its plans to scale back its stimulus program
offset a sharp drop in shares of BlackBerry Ltd, which
called off a sale of the company.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 33.27 points, or 0.25 percent, at 13,370.73
shortly after the open.
