版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 11月 5日 星期二 22:38 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as banks, miners weigh; Encana up

TORONTO, Nov 5 Canada's main stock index opened
lower on Tuesday as weakness in the financial and material
sectors offset gains in Encana Corp after the natural
gas producer said it will cut about 20 percent of its workforce
and slash its dividend.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 11.86 points, or 0.09 percent, at 13,349.92
shortly after the open.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐