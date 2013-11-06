版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 11月 6日 星期三 22:40 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as Fed hopes lift golds

TORONTO, Nov 6 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Wednesday, led by gains in gold-mining shares, as
investors expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to put off plans to
scale back its monetary stimulus program.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 37.80 points, or 0.28 percent, at 13,399.51
shortly after the open.
