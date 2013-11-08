CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as U.S. jobs data offset by falling golds

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens moderately higher as energy leads gains
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as modest gains in energy and industrial stocks helped keep the market in positive territory.
TORONTO, Nov 8 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday after data showing a surprise acceleration in U.S. jobs growth was offset by a drop in the price of bullion and in shares of gold producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 6.9 points, or 0.05 percent, at 13,301.19 shortly after the open.
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as modest gains in energy and industrial stocks helped keep the market in positive territory.
April 6 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices recovered from losses triggered by record high U.S. crude inventories.
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups fall (Adds details, analyst quotes, updates to close)