版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 11月 8日 星期五 22:41 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as U.S. jobs data offset by falling golds

TORONTO, Nov 8 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Friday after data showing a surprise
acceleration in U.S. jobs growth was offset by a drop in the
price of bullion and in shares of gold producers.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 6.9 points, or 0.05 percent, at 13,301.19
shortly after the open.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐