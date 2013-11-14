CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as Fed hopes drive gains

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures dip as oil slips; GDP data eyed
March 31 Canadian stock futures fell on Friday ahead of GDP data for January, which is expected to show that the economy grew at a similar pace compared to a month earlier.
TORONTO, Nov 14 Canada's main stock index opened higher after Federal Reserve head nominee Janet Yellen's indication of support for the U.S. central bank's monetary stimulus program helped push up most major sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 29.07 points, or 0.22 percent, at 13,399.73 shortly after the open.
March 31 Canadian stock futures fell on Friday ahead of GDP data for January, which is expected to show that the economy grew at a similar pace compared to a month earlier.
* TSX closes down 78.87 points, or 0.50 percent, at 15,578.76
TORONTO, March 30 Canada's main stock index pulled back from a one-month high on Thursday as deal-related news pressured shares of Cenovus Energy Inc and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.