2013年 11月 14日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as Fed hopes drive gains

TORONTO, Nov 14 Canada's main stock index opened
higher after Federal Reserve head nominee Janet Yellen's
indication of support for the U.S. central bank's monetary
stimulus program helped push up most major sectors.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 29.07 points, or 0.22 percent, at 13,399.73
shortly after the open.

