CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits two-year high on China reform intent, Fed hopes

TORONTO, Nov 18 Canada's main stock index hit a two-year high on Monday as China's plans to execute a new reform agenda and hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus intact boosted investor sentiment, driving gains in almost every major sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.22 points, or 0.12 percent, at 13,498.79 shortly after the open. It rose as high as 13,504.41 earlier.