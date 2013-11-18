版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 11月 18日 星期一

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits two-year high on China reform intent, Fed hopes

TORONTO, Nov 18 Canada's main stock index hit a
two-year high on Monday as China's plans to execute a new reform
agenda and hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep its
stimulus intact boosted investor sentiment, driving gains in
almost every major sector.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 16.22 points, or 0.12 percent, at 13,498.79
shortly after the open. It rose as high as 13,504.41 earlier.
