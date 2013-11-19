版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 11月 19日 星期二 22:47 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as energy share decline offset by materials

TORONTO, Nov 19 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Tuesday as a decline in the energy sector
following a drop in the price of oil was offset by gains in
shares of material companies.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 7.73 points, or 0.06 percent, at 13,450.33
shortly after the open.
