2013年 11月 20日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as investors digest data

TORONTO, Nov 20 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Wednesday as investors digested positive U.S.
economic data and awaited minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting
to scan for hints about the U.S. central bank's monetary
stimulus plans.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 8.35 points, or 0.06 percent, at 13,451.12
shortly after the open.
