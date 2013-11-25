版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady as nuclear deal boosts banks, weighs on resources

TORONTO, Nov 25 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Monday after a historical deal aimed at
restricting Iran's nuclear program boosted the financial sector
but weighed on commodity prices and natural resource stocks.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 12.40 points, or 0.09 percent, at 13,490.74
shortly after the open.
