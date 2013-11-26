版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as gold-mining shares drop

TORONTO, Nov 26 Canada's main stock index
slipped on Tuesday as investors analyzed political tensions in
the East China Sea and weaker bullion prices weighed on
gold-mining shares.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 19.50 points, or 0.14 percent, at 13,452.72
shortly after the open.

