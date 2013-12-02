版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as China data offsets gold declines

TORONTO, Dec 2 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Monday after positive manufacturing data out
of China helped support shares of energy companies, offsetting a
decline in the gold-mining sector after the bullion price fell.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 5.88 points, or 0.04 percent, at 13,401.28
shortly after the open.
