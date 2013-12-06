版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens stronger as RBC, resources lift

TORONTO, Dec 6 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Friday on broad-based gains led by Royal Bank of
Canada and resource stocks after both Canada and the
United States reported stronger-than-expected jobs growth.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 opened higher, up 50.69 points, or 0.38 percent at
13,251.09. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in positive
territory.

