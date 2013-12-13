版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 12月 13日 星期五 22:37 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX up despite oil price fall hurting energy stocks

TORONTO, Dec 13 Canada's main stock index opened
slightly higher on Friday, led by gains in the materials and
financial sectors, while shares of energy companies lagged as
oil prices fell. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 14.85 points, or 0.11 percent, at 13,129.24
shortly after the open.
