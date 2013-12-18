版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 12月 18日 星期三 22:35 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as Fed announcement nears

TORONTO, Dec 18 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Wednesday as investors waited for the result of a
Federal Reserve policy meeting that could determine the fate of
the U.S. central bank's monetary stimulus program.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 41.52 points, or 0.32 percent, at 13,221.68
shortly after the open.

