CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as Fed announcement nears

CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains as energy shares rise along with oil
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups higher (Updates to close, adds analyst comment)
TORONTO, Dec 18 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday as investors waited for the result of a Federal Reserve policy meeting that could determine the fate of the U.S. central bank's monetary stimulus program. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 41.52 points, or 0.32 percent, at 13,221.68 shortly after the open.
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups higher (Updates to close, adds analyst comment)
OTTAWA, March 29 Canada's main stock index rose modestly on Wednesday as a more than 2 percent increase in oil prices boosted shares of energy and resource companies.
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index declined on Wednesday as weakness in the industrial sector helped offset a rise in energy stocks that was supported by higher oil prices.