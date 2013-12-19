CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as Fed weighs on golds, lifts banks

TORONTO, Dec 19 Canada's main stock index was flat on Thursday after a move by the U.S. Federal Reserve to trim its stimulus program fueled a selloff in bullion, triggering a decline in gold-mining shares, but helped push up the financial and energy sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 4.84 points, or 0.04 percent, at 13,339.57 shortly after the open.