CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as Fed weighs on golds, lifts banks

TORONTO, Dec 19 Canada's main stock index was
flat on Thursday after a move by the U.S. Federal Reserve to
trim its stimulus program fueled a selloff in bullion,
triggering a decline in gold-mining shares, but helped push up
the financial and energy sectors. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 4.84 points, or 0.04 percent, at 13,339.57
shortly after the open.
