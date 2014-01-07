版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 1月 7日 星期二 22:39 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as Valeant jumps

TORONTO, Jan 7 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Tuesday, firming after declines in the previous three
sessions, boosted by a jump in Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc after the drugmaker gave a profit
forecast for 2014. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 71.25 points, or 0.53 percent, at 13,566.79
shortly after the open.
