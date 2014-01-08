版本:
2014年 1月 8日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on U.S. jobs data, Valeant

TORONTO, Jan 8 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Wednesday, supported by bullish jobs data from the
United States and a jump in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 13.20 points, or 0.10 percent, at 13,610.13
shortly after the open.
