版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 1月 10日 星期五 22:42 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as weak jobs data lifts resources

TORONTO, Jan 10 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Friday after weaker-than-expected jobs reports from
the United States and Canada boosted commodity prices, helping
push up natural resource shares.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 55.37 points, or 0.41 percent, at 13,684.78
shortly after the open.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐