CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as gold-mining shares jump

TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Friday after a gain in the price of bullion boosted
gold-mining shares, helping offset weakness in the industrial
sector.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 12.24 points, or 0.09 percent, at 13,843.82
shortly after the open.
