加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 1月 21日 星期二 22:38 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as bullion weighs on gold miners

TORONTO, Jan 21 Canada's main stock index opened
lower on Tuesday as a stronger U.S. dollar and speculation about
the Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus program weighed on the
price of bullion, dragging down shares of gold producers. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 20.80 points, or 0.15 percent, at 13,969.49
shortly after the open.
