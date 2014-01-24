版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 1月 24日 星期五 22:42 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as emerging-market assets drop

TORONTO, Jan 24 Canada's main stock index opened
lower on Friday as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve
will scale back its stimulus program next week gathered momentum
and weighed on emerging market assets.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 50.58 points, or 0.36 percent, at 13,882.39
shortly after the open.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐