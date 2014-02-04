版本:
2014年 2月 4日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed after selloff, energy shares up

TORONTO, Feb 4 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Tuesday after a major selloff in the previous
session, with higher U.S. crude oil prices lifting shares of
energy producers and a drop in the bullion price weighing on
gold miners.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 10.61 points, or 0.08 percent, at 13,496.81
shortly after the open.
