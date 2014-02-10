版本:
2014年 2月 10日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits two-week high as gold miners gain

TORONTO, Feb 10 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Monday, hitting a two-week high, after a jump in the
price of bullion helped boost gold-mining shares.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 18.06 points, or 0.13 percent, at 13,804.56
shortly after the open.
