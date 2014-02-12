CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on China data, U.S. debt deal

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher oil prices
April 19 Canada's main stock index was set to start higher on Wednesday as oil prices rose after OPEC reaffirmed its commitment to erode a glut that has dogged markets since 2014.
TORONTO, Feb 12 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, extending its gains to a seventh straight session, boosted by positive Chinese trade data and relief over a U.S. debt ceiling deal. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 29.01 points, or 0.21 percent, at 13,910 shortly after the open.
April 19 Canada's main stock index was set to start higher on Wednesday as oil prices rose after OPEC reaffirmed its commitment to erode a glut that has dogged markets since 2014.
TORONTO, April 18 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Tuesday, mirroring U.S. market sentiment, with energy stocks leading declines as the price of crude oil fell.
TORONTO, April 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as energy stocks, pinched by falling crude prices, led declines, and general concerns about geopolitical uncertainty weighed on overall markets.