加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 2月 12日 星期三 22:40 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on China data, U.S. debt deal

TORONTO, Feb 12 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Wednesday, extending its gains to a seventh straight
session, boosted by positive Chinese trade data and relief over
a U.S. debt ceiling deal.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 29.01 points, or 0.21 percent, at 13,910
shortly after the open.
