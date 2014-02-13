版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as Manulife, Bombardier drop

TORONTO, Feb 13 Canada's main stock index fell
on Thursday after seven straight sessions of gains, weighed by
sharp declines in Manulife Financial Corp and
Bombardier Inc after the two companies reported
disappointing quarterly results.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 57.94 points, or 0.42 percent, at 13,842.55
shortly after the open.
