CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as Manulife, Bombardier drop

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as large gold miners, big banks weigh
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.
TORONTO, Feb 13 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday after seven straight sessions of gains, weighed by sharp declines in Manulife Financial Corp and Bombardier Inc after the two companies reported disappointing quarterly results. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 57.94 points, or 0.42 percent, at 13,842.55 shortly after the open.
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by heavyweight financial stocks as U.S. bank earnings season kicked off, with losses offset by gains for gold miners.
April 13 Canada's main stock index looked set to extend losses from previous session on Thursday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.