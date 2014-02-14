CANADA STOCKS-TSX nears three-year high as gold-miners gain

TORONTO, Feb 14 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, hitting its highest in nearly 3 years, after a jump in the bullion price helped push up gold-mining shares, offsetting a decline in Enbridge after the pipeline company reported quarterly results. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.10 points, or 0.23 percent, at 14,035.75 shortly after the open.