CANADA STOCKS-TSX nears three-year high as gold-miners gain

TORONTO, Feb 14 Canada's main stock index rose
on Friday, hitting its highest in nearly 3 years, after a jump
in the bullion price helped push up gold-mining shares,
offsetting a decline in Enbridge after the pipeline
company reported quarterly results.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 34.10 points, or 0.23 percent, at 14,035.75
shortly after the open.
