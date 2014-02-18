版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher after Japanese stimulus measures

TORONTO, Feb 18 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Tuesday, driven by gains in the financial and energy
sectors, as global equity markets responded positively after the
Bank of Japan stuck to its stimulative measures to boost the
economy.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 35.08 points, or 0.25 percent, at 14,089.84
shortly after the open.
