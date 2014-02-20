版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 2月 20日 星期四 22:43 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as BlackBerry offsets energy declines

TORONTO, Feb 20 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Thursday, as lower oil prices weighed on the
energy sector while Facebook Inc's planned acquisition of
mobile-messaging service WhatsApp fueled gains in shares of
BlackBerry.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 16.70 points, or 0.12 percent, at 14,136.33
shortly after the open.
