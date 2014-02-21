CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises for 13th session, resource groups lead

CANADA STOCKS-Lower oil prices weigh on TSX futures
April 26 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as oil prices slipped after data showed a rise in U.S. crude inventories.
TORONTO, Feb 21 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, advancing for a 13th straight session, as positive U.S. economic data and upbeat investor sentiment helped drive gains in the energy and materials sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.19 points, or 0.25 percent, at 14,245.56 shortly after the open.
TORONTO, April 25 Canada's main stock index notched a two-month high on Tuesday, led by gains for heavyweight financial and energy stocks, while shares of lumber companies rallied after new U.S. import duties on the product came out lower than some investors had expected.
