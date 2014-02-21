版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 2月 21日 星期五

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises for 13th session, resource groups lead

TORONTO, Feb 21 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Friday, advancing for a 13th straight session, as
positive U.S. economic data and upbeat investor sentiment helped
drive gains in the energy and materials sectors.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 35.19 points, or 0.25 percent, at 14,245.56
shortly after the open.
