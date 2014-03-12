版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as China concerns weigh

TORONTO, March 12 Canada's main stock index fell
on Wednesday as worries about a slowdown in China weighed on the
prices of oil and copper, hitting investor sentiment and sending
shares in almost every major sector lower.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 51.57 points, or 0.36 percent, at 14,215.66
shortly after the open.
