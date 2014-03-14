版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 3月 14日 星期五 21:39 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as Ukraine concerns offset by miners

TORONTO, March 14 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Friday as concerns about an upcoming
referendum in Crimea were offset by a jump in gold-mining shares
after the price of bullion gained.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 1.93 points, or 0.01 percent, at 14,243.21
shortly after the open.
