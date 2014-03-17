CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher after Crimea vote, most sectors gain

CANADA STOCKS-TSX bounces most in month as banks, energy stocks jump
TORONTO, April 17 Canada's main stock index jumped on Monday, notching its biggest gain in a month, boosted by a bounce among heavyweight banking and energy stocks.
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, helped by gains in most major sectors, after the referendum in Crimea concluded peacefully over the weekend. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.49 points, or 0.16 percent, at 14,250.15 shortly after the open.
