加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 3月 17日 星期一

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher after Crimea vote, most sectors gain

TORONTO, March 17 Canada's main stock index
opened higher on Monday, helped by gains in most major sectors,
after the referendum in Crimea concluded peacefully over the
weekend.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 22.49 points, or 0.16 percent, at 14,250.15
shortly after the open.
