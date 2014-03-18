版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 3月 18日 星期二 21:36 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed after Putin comments; miners fall

TORONTO, March 18 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Tuesday after comments from Russian President
Vladimir Putin helped ease tensions in the region but weighed on
the price of bullion and on gold-mining shares.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 15.18 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,247.07
shortly after the open.
